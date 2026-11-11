LONDON: The interim president of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa, and Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, emir of Qatar, discussed regional developments on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference in Turkiye on Wednesday.

Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani also attended the meeting in Antalya, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Sheikh Tamim expressed Qatar’s commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and its support for the development and prosperity of its people. The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, the Qatar News Agency reported.

World leaders at COP31 are discussing strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen international cooperation to tackle climate change.