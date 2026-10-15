LONDON: Qatari Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani discussed security coordination with Anas Khattab, his counterpart in the Syrian Arab Republic, during a meeting at Tishreen Palace in Damascus on Thursday.

The two ministers discussed enhancing cooperation and efforts to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples while supporting security and stability, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

“We discussed strengthening security and police cooperation, exchanging experiences, and developing mechanisms to combat terrorism and organized and cross-border crime,” Khattab wrote on X.

Assistant Interior Minister for Police Affairs Maj. Gen. Ahmad Latouf, Assistant Interior Minister for Security Affairs Brig. Gen. Mulham Al-Shantout and several department directors attended the talks, SANA reported.

Sheikh Khalifa also met Raed Al-Saleh, Syria’s minister for emergencies and disaster management.

“(We) affirmed our pride in the advanced level of cooperation between our two countries in the fields of emergency response, training and raising readiness, reflecting the strength of the close relations between our two countries,” he wrote on X.