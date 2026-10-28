LONDON: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, has expressed condolences to King Abdullah of Jordan over the loss of victims from the attack in Karak, wishing a full recovery for those injured.

A mass shooting targeting a Christian community in the Jordanian governorate of Karak last week left at least nine people dead.

A meeting on Wednesday in Amman highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various fields, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the discussions. They addressed regional developments and emphasized the need for comprehensive de-escalation to ensure Arab nations’ security and restore stability.

The meeting also touched on the latest developments in the West Bank and Jerusalem, with King Abdullah warning of the dangers of Israel’s continued unilateral measures against Palestinians, the agency added.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar’s support for diplomatic efforts to ensure freedom of maritime navigation and facilitate a comprehensive agreement for sustainable peace in the region, according to Qatar News Agency.