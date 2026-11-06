RAQQA: Raqqa National Hospital has received specialized medical equipment and supplies from Al-Basar International Foundation, enabling the restoration of eye surgery services after nearly 14 years.

This will enable patients to receive treatment locally instead of traveling to other provinces.

Hospital director Dr. Ahmad Al-Assaf said the donation includes a surgical microscope, a phacoemulsification machine for cataract operations, and medical supplies for approximately 400 cataract surgeries.

He noted that reopening the ophthalmology department is a significant step toward restoring specialized eye care in Raqqa, particularly for cataract treatment and minor eye procedures.

The department will begin receiving patients and performing surgeries next Sunday. Initial capacity will be limited due to space constraints. Al-Assaf added that upgrades to the hospital and operating rooms are in progress to accommodate more patients and improve service quality.

Mohammed Mujawar Muhammad Othman, a representative and medical assistant at Al-Basar International Foundation, said the organization provided enough equipment and supplies to treat at least 400 patients.

He added that the initiative supports medical personnel by enabling them to perform surgeries at the hospital, addressing the province’s need for specialized ophthalmological services.

The resumption of operations is expected to ease the burden on patients who previously sought treatment outside Raqqa, particularly those requiring cataract surgery.

In July, the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation, launched a free cataract treatment campaign at Raqqa National Hospital, offering diagnostic and treatment services for patients with eye conditions.

Founded in 1989, Al-Basar International Foundation is a nongovernmental, nonprofit humanitarian organization specializing in combating blindness and eye diseases.

It seeks to reduce visual impairment and provide comprehensive eye care to vulnerable communities in developing countries.