JERUSALEM: An Israeli human rights group on Friday urged pressure to stop Israel from forcibly displacing Palestinians in response to a deadly attack on Israeli troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days before elections, warned of a massive response to Friday’s attack near Hebron including army raids to “evacuate” residents of a neighborhood.

“Israeli leaders are publicly announcing plans for collective punishment and acts that could constitute war crimes,” rights group B’Tselem said.

It said it “urgently calls on governments and international institutions to act now, using all means available under international law, to prevent the forcible displacement of Palestinian civilians, collective punishment and extensive unlawful destruction in Hebron.”