ANTALYA: A Russian passenger plane received a bomb threat while flying to southern Turkiye on Wednesday but landed there without incident with passengers and crew evacuated, Turkish news agencies reported.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by Azimuth Airlines was flying from Mineralnye Vody in southern Russia to Antalya where the COP31 UN climate summit is taking place.

A new bomb threat against an aeroplane – this time targeting an Azimuth Airlines flight from Russia to Antalya, in southern Turkey – has turned out to be a hoax. The Turkish authorities found no explosives after evacuating the 65 passengers. https://t.co/zlNZvCfFwu — 🇹🇷 🇬🇧 Turkey Türkiye (@hispanatoliaEN) November 18, 2026

After receiving the threat, the plane landed at Antalya airport, was taken to a secure area and all the 65 passengers and four crew were evacuated, DHA and IHA news agencies reported.

Nothing suspicious was found, IHA said.

Earlier this month, a spate of bogus bomb threats targeted dozens of commercial flights across Europe, prompting several countries to open investigations to the hoaxers. Ireland said it suspected a “co-ordinated campaign of disruption” though noone has yet been identified.