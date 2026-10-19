Tehran: Russia’s foreign minister has arrived in Tehran for his first visit since the outbreak of the Middle East war, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, as Moscow seeks to play a mediating role.

Arriving from Bahrain, Sergei Lavrov was scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. His visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Iranian counterpart earlier this month that Moscow was prepared to contribute to mediation efforts.