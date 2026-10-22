Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Dosari praised on Wednesday the Lebanese government’s efforts to preserve the state and its national institutions.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Ambassador Al-Dosari at the Grand Serail with the ambassador conveying the greetings of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, said a statement from the PM’s office.

The officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Al-Dosari underlined Saudi Arabia's support for Lebanon, praising the government's efforts to safeguard the state and its national institutions, the statement added.

For his part, Salam stressed that Lebanon stands by Saudi Arabia and its efforts to protect its territories and citizens.

The meeting also addressed the practical steps to activate the Saudi-Lebanese Joint Committee, following up on what was agreed upon during the meeting between Salam and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in New York last month, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries across various fields.