LONDON: The Saudi ambassador to Syria, Ghazi Al-Enezi, held talks on Tuesday with the Syrian interior minister, Anas Khattab, about bilateral cooperation, including ways to streamline administrative procedures for citizens of both countries.

During their meeting they also discussed other issues of mutual interest, Syria’s Interior Ministry said in a message posted on Telegram.

It followed talks in Riyadh on Friday between the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Al-Shaibani, about enhanced ties and efforts to address shared regional challenges.

Administrative matters also featured in an announcement on Thursday by Syria’s Foreign Ministry, which said Syrian Umrah pilgrims who had overstayed their permitted stays in Saudi Arabia would be exempt from penalty fees if they registered within a week to arrange their return home.