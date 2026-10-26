DUBAI: The British maritime security agency UKMTO reported on Monday that a vessel was on fire off the coast of Iraq, without specifying the cause of the incident or the status of the crew.

“UKMTO has received multiple third-party reports of a vessel on fire, 63 nautical miles southeast of Al-Faw, Iraq,” it said.

“Crew status, damage assessment, and environmental impact are unknown at time of report,” the agency added.

Al-Faw is a port town that sits on the Gulf, neighboring Kuwait and Iran.