LONDON: When US counterterrorism researchers investigated how extremists were exploiting Telegram, they published a report with a name that captured the darker side of the messaging app: “Terrorgram.”

On Monday, Telegram was banned in both Jordan and Iraq, highlighting the challenges governments face in balancing digital privacy and freedom of expression against the threat of online extremism.

Jordan’s ban follows the Oct. 23 attack on a church that killed nine people and injured more than 30 — an act of terrorism that drew international condemnation.

Although no details of how the attackers communicated have been released, and the ban has not been officially linked to the attack, Jordan’s security directorate said Telegram was being blocked as part of “efforts aiming to bolster digital security” and counter “attempts to spread radicalization and extremism which affect national security.”

The ban came a day after a Jordanian court sentenced three men to death for the attack.

Also on Monday, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission announced it was banning Telegram to curb the “exploitation of social media platforms to spread radical speech, incite sedition, violence and hatred.”

In a statement, the commission said: “The operating company failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws.”

It gave the company 30 days to comply with regulatory requirements.

Despite their timing, the two bans do not appear to be connected.

A Telegram spokesperson told Arab News: “Telegram’s extensive efforts to combat terrorism are publicly documented and go far beyond legal requirements to protect its billion-plus users.

“Advanced automated systems and moderators empowered with AI tools proactively monitor public parts of the platform to systematically remove terrorist content.”

There was, the spokesperson added, “no evidence linking Telegram to the church attack. Many articles have included this detail without noting there is no link and readers are being misled.”

On Monday, Arab News’ sister newspaper, Asharq Al-Awsat, reported that Iraq’s ban came amid a “worsening confrontation” between Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed faction, “whose affiliates are among Telegram’s most active users in Iraq, where the app is widely used by government institutions, media outlets and armed groups.”

It is not the first time Telegram has been blocked in Iraq. Authorities imposed a temporary, unannounced ban on national security grounds following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran in February.

A 2024 paper by the Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) identified the dilemma at the heart of attempts to regulate Telegram.

Writing in the Pakistan Journal of Terrorism Research, CERP said Telegram “has long stood by its commitment to user privacy, emphasizing that its goal of protecting freedom of speech and privacy outweighs all other considerations.

“In some cases, this has empowered citizens to mobilize against oppressive regimes and operate amid rising tensions.

“However, the very chat rooms that were meant to help users have an easier life have been misused by individuals who spread extremist, criminal, and terrorist ideologies.”

To address the problem, the researchers argued, “a comprehensive regulatory framework needs to be established that helps balance privacy rights with its security implications.”

Extremists of various ideological backgrounds have been drawn to Telegram’s combination of mass communication capabilities and privacy protections.

In a 2020 report, the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) identified Telegram as a key channel through which “terrorist, violent extremist and organized criminal groups are trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus disease pandemic to expand their activities and jeopardize the efficacy and credibility of response measures by governments.”

UNICRI documented numerous channels exploiting the pandemic to incite hatred against minorities. One urged subscribers: “If you have the bug, give a hug — spread the flu to every Jew.”

Another conducted a poll asking infected members where they should go, with respondents voting for synagogues and mosques.

During anti-immigrant riots in the UK in August 2024, the organization Tech Against Terrorism issued an urgent alert about the “organization of riots across the UK by far-right extremists using Telegram.”

Extremists associated with neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideologies were “exploiting these platforms to spread terrorist content and incite violence and unrest.”

Jordan banned Telegram following the deadly Oct. 23 church attack, although authorities have not established any connection between the platform and the attackers. (Reuters)

Privacy has been central to Telegram’s identity since its creation. As its founder, Russian exile Pavel Durov, once said: “Privacy, ultimately, is more important than our fear of bad things happening.”

Before launching Telegram in 2013, Durov had founded VKontakte, Russia’s largest social networking site.

In a 2015 interview with Dazed magazine, he said he had been ousted from the company after refusing to provide the Russian government with information about Ukrainian protesters using the network.

He and his brother, Nikolai, subsequently developed an encrypted messaging app for their own use.

“We wanted to be able to securely pass on information to each other, in an environment where WhatsApp and other tools were easily monitored by the authorities,” he told Dazed.

Telegram was launched to the public in 2013, positioning itself as an exceptionally secure messaging service.

Today, Durov, who holds French and UAE citizenship, lives in Dubai, where Telegram is headquartered.

According to the company, Telegram is among the world’s five most downloaded apps and surpassed one billion active users in 2025.

Telegram says it is “committed to protecting user privacy and human rights such as freedom of speech and assembly,” adding that it has “played a prominent role in pro-democracy movements around the world, including in Iran, Russia, Belarus, Myanmar and Hong Kong.”

Yet the features that have made Telegram attractive to activists, journalists and ordinary users have also appealed to extremist organizations.

The platform allows users to broadcast messages to large audiences, establish groups, share files and links, and communicate through usernames without disclosing their telephone numbers.

It also offers optional Secret Chats with end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages, although ordinary Telegram chats and public channels do not use end-to-end encryption.

Together, these capabilities provide extremist networks with opportunities to distribute propaganda, recruit followers and maintain contact across dispersed communities.

In 2022, the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC) at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California, published its “Terrorgram” report.

The study examined how two neo-fascist groups exploited Telegram, drawing on 10 months of data collected from their channels and chats.

Although focused on a particular extremist ideology, its findings shed light on tactics that can be adopted by other militant networks.

Working with Tech Against Terrorism, CTEC identified a network of 21 “neo-fascist accelerationist actors,” at least 10 of which remained active when the report was published.

Throughout the study, “Telegram routinely banned … channels during the data collection period; however, the group repeatedly returned to the platform with the same name and logo to conduct its activities … the dissemination of propaganda, recruitment and internal communication.”

The findings illustrated the difficulty of permanently disrupting extremist networks that can rapidly reestablish themselves after their channels are removed.

Telegram, for its part, says it devotes considerable resources to combating harmful content, including incitement to violence, child sexual abuse material, illegal trading and “calls to violence and terrorist propaganda.”

Its moderation system combines “user reports with proactive monitoring powered by machine learning (and) in early 2024, this effort was further enhanced with cutting-edge AI moderation tools.”

Since 2022, Telegram has also collaborated with Saudi Arabia’s Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) to identify and remove terrorist content.

Telegram has played a prominent role in political activism and information sharing in Russia, Ukraine and beyond, while facing scrutiny over extremist content. (Social media)

On Aug. 20, Etidal reported that the partnership had resulted in the removal of 34,290,268 pieces of extremist content and the closure of 1,275 channels during the first half of 2026.

Since the collaboration began in February 2022, almost 300 million pieces of extremist content have been removed and more than 20,000 channels shut down.

The scale of these operations demonstrates both the resources devoted to moderation and the persistent challenge of keeping extremist material off the platform.

But even extensive enforcement cannot eliminate the problem entirely. Extremist organizations rarely depend on a single communications service, raising questions about how much national bans can achieve.

The CTEC study found that most groups used Telegram as a “beacon platform” to establish an online presence before directing followers to other digital spaces, including websites and encrypted email services.

Following this, “usually in a matter of days or weeks,” the entities “were either deplatformed (by Telegram), deleted themselves, or simply ceased their online activities.”

Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Future Resilience Forum, an international security conference at London’s Canary Wharf, Marcial Piriz, a former commissioner of the Spanish National Police, told Arab News: “Violent groups use the channel format that the Telegram app offers, but it’s not the only app.

“Today, very young people are being recruited to extremism through gaming communities, for example, and that can’t be shut down.”

Since its founding, Telegram has had a complicated relationship with governments, defending its commitment to privacy while facing mounting pressure to prevent criminal and extremist activity.

In 2024, Durov was arrested upon arriving in France and placed under formal investigation over allegations that included failures to prevent illegal activity on the platform. He was temporarily barred from leaving the country.

Both Russia and the UAE raised objections with the French government, and in March 2025 Durov was permitted to return to Dubai.

Nevertheless, Telegram has also cooperated with national and international counterterrorism organizations, including Saudi Arabia’s Etidal and Europol.

During an earlier 18-month collaboration targeting Daesh activity, Europol praised Telegram for its efforts to prevent extremists from exploiting the service.

“The company has put forth considerable effort to root out the abusers of the platform by both bolstering its technical capacity in countering malicious content and establishing close partnerships with international organizations,” Europol said in a statement.

For Jordan and Iraq, the question now is whether blocking Telegram will meaningfully disrupt extremist networks — or simply drive them toward other platforms that may prove even harder to monitor.