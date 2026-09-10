KHARTOUM: Sudan’s army shot down drones belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Thursday, a military source told AFP, after explosions were heard over the capital Khartoum.

“Our air defences engaged and shot down all of the militia’s drones that attempted to target areas in northern Omdurman,” home to a large military zone and near Khartoum, a military source told AFP.

“None of them achieved their objectives.”

An AFP correspondent in Khartoum heard anti-aircraft fire followed by five explosions early Thursday morning.

Last month, the RSF targeted Khartoum with drones over two consecutive days -- attacks intercepted by the army.

Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary rival the RSF has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

Despite repeated attacks, Khartoum has seen a gradual return to normal life in recent months.

Some 2.3 million displaced people have returned to the capital, reconstruction efforts have begun, and market activity has resumed.