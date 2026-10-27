KHARTOUM: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a drone attack Tuesday on a power station in the capital, a source in the national electricity company told AFP.

“RSF militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiyat transformer station, disrupting the power supply across large parts of Khartoum and Al-Jazira states,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The strike comes a day after a coordinated RSF drone attack on six power stations caused mass outages in four states in eastern Sudan.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been torn apart by war between the RSF and the regular army, which holds the country’s center, north and east.

The war has killed more than 200,000 people, aid workers estimate, and has triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that attacks on power stations threaten health and services for millions of people.

Close to three million people have returned to Khartoum state since it was recaptured by the army last year, but many have struggled to rebuild their lives in a scarred city.

Power and water supplies remain unreliable, much of the capital remains unsafe from unexploded bombs and many struggle to put food on the table in a collapsed economy.

Sudan’s war is currently being fought primarily via drones, with both sides launching sophisticated attacks from across the country, killing dozens of civilians at a time.

In the first three weeks of October alone, drone strikes killed over 300 people and injured hundreds more, according to a UN tally.