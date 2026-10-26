- The attacks caused mass power outages in the eastern region
- Al-Jazira state was among the locations affected
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a coordinated drone attack Monday that targeted five power stations, causing mass power outages across the country’s east, a government official told AFP.
An AFP correspondent in Al-Jazira state, where two of the attacks occurred along with the states of White Nile and Gedaref, reported the electricity had been out since before dawn.