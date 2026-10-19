DAMASCUS: Officials from the Syrian Arab Republic and Lebanon on Monday discussed cooperation in the return of Syrian refugees, the protection of children and the development of social welfare services, as the countries seek to strengthen ties and expand coordination between their governments.

The Syrian minister of social affairs and labor, Hind Kabawat, said during a joint press conference in Damascus with her Lebanese counterpart, Haneen Sayed, that their talks had focused on three main areas: “the return of Syrians to their hometowns, child protection and the exchange of expertise in social protection.”

Kabawat said Syria and Lebanon were entering a new phase in relations, based on mutual respect, good neighborliness and shared interests, building on the geographical, historical and family ties between the countries. She thanked Lebanon for hosting hundreds of thousands of Syrian families during difficult times and said Syria would never forget the support.

She described the protection of children, wherever they may be, as a shared responsibility between Syria and Lebanon, and stressed that youngsters should be in school, not forced to work.

The ministers’ discussions also covered ways to strengthen Syria’s national systems of social protection, including cash-assistance programs, by drawing on Lebanon’s experiences. Kabawat said the nations would work to prepare a memorandum of understanding and a joint executive program on this issue.

Sayed said reciprocal visits by ministers in recent months reflected the development of bilateral relations and their potential for further expansion.

Rebuilding Syria after the country’s long-running civil war, which ended in December 2024 with the fall of the Assad regime, meant more than the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure, she added, emphasizing the need to protect people, restore the social fabric and rebuild confidence in the nation’s future.

She also cited the return of about 700,000 refugees from Lebanon to Syria as evidence of the successful coordination between the countries.