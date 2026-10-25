DAMASCUS: Syrian Transport Minister Yarub Badr discussed cooperation and investment opportunities in Syria’s transport sector with Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Balushi, CEO of Oman Automotive Industries Co., focusing on bus supply and manufacturing, modern transport solutions and logistics services.

According to the Ministry of Transport’s Telegram channel on Sunday, the meeting took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Damascus. Badr stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with Oman and other Arab countries and benefiting from their expertise in modernizing Syria’s transport fleet. He pointed to the potential use of digital applications to facilitate transport services and improve their efficiency.

HIGH LIGHTS Developing Syria’s transport sector remains an area of potential investment, amid the need to modernize the bus fleet, improve service efficiency and expand the use of digital solutions in transport management.

Al-Balushi expressed the company’s interest in exploring investment opportunities in the Syrian market and developing sustainable partnerships to help meet the transport sector’s needs and expand Omani industry’s presence in regional markets.

Oman Automotive Industries specializes in bus manufacturing. Its factory, located in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, began production in 2021. The company manufactures urban transport buses, school buses and intercity coaches, and is diversifying its production lines to include armored vehicles.

Developing Syria’s transport sector remains an area of potential investment, amid the need to modernize the bus fleet, improve service efficiency and expand the use of digital solutions in transport management. These needs offer opportunities for cooperation with specialized vehicle manufacturers and transport technology companies, drawing on their industrial and technical expertise.