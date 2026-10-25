LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani in Manama on Sunday to discuss cooperation between the two countries and regional and international developments.

Al-Shaibani conveyed greetings from Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and his wishes for Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

During his visit to the Bahraini capital, Al-Shaibani also met with his counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, for talks on expanding bilateral ties across a range of sectors.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is welcomed by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani upon his arrival at Manama airport on Oct. 25, 2026.

The ministers discussed reactivating the Syrian-Bahraini Joint Committee as well as reviewing previously signed agreements and memoranda of understanding to enhance cooperation between Damascus and Manama.

The discussions aimed to strengthen relationships across various sectors and find ways to improve cooperation within existing bilateral frameworks.