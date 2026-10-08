DAMASCUS: Syria called on the International Maritime Organization and Bulgarian authorities on Thursday to conduct an independent investigation into the sinking of a cargo ship in the Black Sea, whose 10 crew ⁠members including nine Syrians were ⁠missing.

The investigation should look into why search and rescue operations stopped before the ⁠fate of the missing crew was determined, said Mazen Aloush, director for international relations of the Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs.

The ship, the Alfa Watan, was attacked early ⁠Tuesday ⁠in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, Aloush said.

It carried 10 crew members, including nine Syrians and one Egyptian.