DAMASCUS: Church leaders in Syria have condemned attacks on Christians and expressed fears for the community’s future in the country after a spate of kidnappings and the assault of a bishop.

Militant authorities who took power after ousting longtime ruler Bashar Assad nearly two years ago have promised to protect minorities, but killings, kidnappings for ransom and sectarian violence persist.

Security in Syria is fragile after more than 13 years of civil war during which weapons flooded the country, armed factions vied for power and most of the population was plunged into poverty.

John X, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, and Ignatius Aphrem II, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, as well as Youssef Absi, Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, condemned what they called “a series of heinous and recurring attacks targeting the Syrian people, and Christians in particular.”

“These attacks are not, and have never been, isolated incidents,” they said in a statement published on social media Tuesday evening.

Violence including “systematic assaults and kidnappings carried out for exorbitant ransom payments, constitutes a violation of the most basic human rights,” they added, decrying what they said was a failure by authorities to provide protection.

The statement highlighted the kidnapping and apparent torture of jeweller Maher Sankari, who was seized by unidentified gunmen last month in Suqaylabiyah, a Christian-majority town in Hama province, for a ransom of 120 kilogrammes (265 pounds) of gold.

The statement included images received by Sankari’s family showing him gagged, shackled and with horrific bruising.

The church leaders said attacks against Christians had culminated in the recent targeting of Archbishop Youhanna Abdo Arbash of the Melkite Greek Catholic Archdiocese in central Syria, who “was bound, blindfolded and gagged, while his office was ransacked” in the city of Homs.

“The recurrence of these incidents, without any response or tangible results on the part of the authorities, confronts us, and public opinion alike, with a grave question regarding the future of Christians in this country,” they said.

“Christians are not to be treated as easy targets for attack or as scapegoats,” the leaders added, urging authorities to “fulfill their responsibilities.”

Christianity’s presence in Syria has dwindled from about one million people before the civil war broke out in 2011 to fewer than 300,000 because of waves of displacement and emigration, according to estimates by experts.