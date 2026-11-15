DAMASCUS: Syria and Lebanon agreed to strengthen security coordination and deepen cooperation between their interior ministries during talks in Damascus on Sunday, Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab said.

Khattab met his Lebanese counterpart, Ahmad al-Hajjar, and an accompanying delegation to discuss bilateral ties and security issues of mutual interest, according to state news agency SANA.

He described the talks as warm and constructive, saying both sides were committed to expanding cooperation across sectors and promoting security and stability in the region.