DAMASCUS: Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Sunday appointed Omar Al-Halabi as chairman of the country’s sovereign wealth fund.

Syria’s sovereign fund sits at the heart of the country’s attempts to bring in foreign capital after 13 years of war, and was created to oversee investment projects and manage state assets.

It also manages assets confiscated from businessmen close to the government of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, who the new authorities ousted in December 2024.

In a decree published by state media, Sharaa appointed Halabi “as adviser for economic affairs to the presidency of the republic” and as “chairman of the board of directors of the sovereign fund.”

According to state news agency SANA, Halabi has “more than 20 years of professional experience working with governments, sovereign institutions and the private sector in the Middle East and international markets in the fields of economic policy and institution building and sovereign investment.”

It said Halabi was previously head of economics and public policy advisory for the Middle East at accounting firm KPMG and also worked with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.