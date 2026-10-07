DAMASCUS: Syria’s state petroleum company said on Wednesday that an oil pipeline in the country’s northeast was damaged in a “sabotage attack,” the third such incident in recent weeks.

Years of civil war before the fall of longtime ruler Bashar Assad in late 2024 devastated Syria’s oil, gas and electricity sectors, with the country becoming heavily reliant on imports to meet its needs.

Local Source: An oil pipeline exploded in the Tal Hamis area in Hasake countryside https://t.co/uNx9DLW91R — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 7, 2026

In a statement, the Syrian Petroleum Company said the pipeline near “the Tal Hamis area in Al-Hasakah Governorate was subjected to a sabotage attack at 6:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, resulting in damage to the pipeline.”

It added that maintenance crews were working to “isolate the damaged section and begin repair and maintenance work.”

The company said authorities arrested the alleged perpetrators and referred them to the judiciary.

On September 29, sabotage targeting a gas pipeline in eastern Syria caused an explosion, according to state news agency SANA.

And in early October, an explosion at a gas pipeline near the capital Damascus took three power stations offline.

The incidents come after demonstrations last month over rising fuel prices, which authorities linked to price hikes caused by the Middle East war.