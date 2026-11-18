LONDON: Syrian Airlines, the Syrian Arab Republic’s national flag carrier, launched its first direct flight from Aleppo International Airport to Moscow on Wednesday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the new route marked Aleppo airport’s return to the international aviation map and supported efforts to expand Syria’s air connections, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The launch follows the gradual resumption of air connections between Syria and Russia after a brief halt following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024. Damascus International Airport received the first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow in August.

Flights from Russia to Syria were suspended from 2012 to 2018. After that, Moscow became the only European destination to which Syrians could fly directly from Damascus, as Russia was a supporter of Assad, who was later granted asylum in Moscow.

Major international airlines canceled all flights to Syria in the early stages of the civil war, which lasted from 2011 to 2024, effectively isolating the country from the rest of the world. Syrians who wanted to travel abroad during the conflict had to travel overland to airports in Lebanon or Jordan.