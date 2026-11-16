LONDON: Authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic have reopened 841 km of roads and removed barriers and trenches across areas of Aleppo’s countryside that were affected by civil war.

The work was carried out as part of the Echo of Resilience 2 project, which encompasses 255 cities, towns and villages and aims to restore access to farmland and revive economic activity, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Aleppo and its surrounding countryside were the scenes of brutal fighting between armed rebels and forces loyal to the Bashar Assad regime during the conflict that ran from 2011 to 2024.

The region is crossed by the M4, running east and west, and M5, north and south, motorways.

Farmers have welcomed the removal of wartime barriers and reopening of roads, giving them easier access to their land after years of restrictions and lengthy detours.

Khaled Ali al-Hassan said that before the routes were reopened he had to take a detour of more than 6 km to reach his fields.

Teams from the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management and Ministry of Defense are involved in the Echo of Resilience 2 project.

The latest areas to be cleared include the town of Manbij and Shijraz village, north of Azaz town.