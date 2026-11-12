LONDON: Syrian security forces dismantled a suspected Daesh cell in Aleppo, arresting four people and freeing a kidnapping victim whose family had been pressured to pay a ransom, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

One of the suspects was wounded in a clash with security forces during the operation, which involved the General Intelligence Service and Internal Security Forces, the ministry said.

Officers also seized weapons and explosives, including shells, grenades, detonators and ammunition.

“The operation also led to the rescue of a kidnapped person whose family had been pressured to pay a ransom for his release,” the ministry said.

The raid was the latest in a series of operations Syrian authorities have announced in recent months against suspected Daesh cells accused of kidnappings, assassinations and plotting attacks on government targets.

On Nov. 5, a security source told the state-run Alikhbariah television channel that intelligence officers and Internal Security Forces had dismantled another cell accused of attacks and assassinations in Aleppo province.