A tanker ​sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz was struck ‌by ‌an ​unknown ‌projectile, the UK Maritime ⁠Trade Operations (UKMTO) said ‌on ‌Friday

The vessel's company security officer had reported ‌a fire on board, the agency said.

The ship was hit 8 ⁠nautical ​miles north of Khasab in Oman's Musandam region, which forms the southern coast of the waterway.

No ⁠casualties or ⁠environmental impact were reported, and authorities were investigating the incident.

The attack was reported as Iranian media said that a missile had hit Iran's Qeshm Island on the northern side of the strait.