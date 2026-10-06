WASHINGTN: US President ​Donald Trump said on Tuesday the biggest problem ‌for ‌him ​is ‌that ⁠nobody ​knows who is ⁠running Iran.

“Their second group of ⁠leaders ‌are gone, ‌and ​the ‌biggest problem ‌I have is nobody knows ‌who the hell is ⁠running ⁠the country,” Trump said.