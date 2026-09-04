WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States may hit Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain very soon.

Pickaxe Mountain, located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes.

Trump said that the Iran war was “small potatoes” for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn’t describe the conflict as a war.

“A lot of people don’t call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this,” Trump told reporters when asked about Vance’s comments.

In July the US changed its official Defense Casualty Analysis System to reclassify soldiers killed or wounded in “war” to “Overseas Operations.”

Confronted by an intransigent Iranian government that has refused to back down in the face of a massive military campaign, US President Donald Trump has settled on a dual-prong approach that combines economic pressure with the potential of a devastating escalation in force.



Over the course of the war, Trump has repeatedly reported progress in negotiations or called off threats of military action at the last moment when global markets have become jittery.

The president wants to avoid both a return to the full-throttle bombardment of Iran and making any accommodations to Tehran on the Strait of Hormuz, said Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.



“The White House doesn’t want a massive war, and they don’t want to be seen as offering massive concessions,” Miller said. “The tack they are taking avoids both of those things.”