US President Donald Trump said in comments broadcast on Thursday that the United States would “see what happens” in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining what the significance of that date might be.

In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve ‌the conflict.

“We’re going ‌to have a new year coming up, ‌and we’ll see what happens after January 1. But they’ve been nasty,” Trump told Fox News during his trip to China. Trump made the comments during an interview in which he was asked about a report carried by CNN this week that Iran was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” in Washington.

A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material. He appeared to downplay such a threat, saying “I don’t think so” when asked if ‌people in the capital should be ‌alarmed, although he also said there were indications Iran was “looking at” biological or ‌chemical weapons, without elaborating. “There is indication that Iran is looking at ‌gases, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they’re looking at gas and ... biological weapons — not nice — and other things,” Trump said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to ‌a request for comment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that the CNN report was “baseless.” Israel, the United States and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies. Destroying Iran’s nuclear program was one of Trump’s main justifications when he launched strikes against Iran in February alongside Israel.

According to two Israeli officials, Israel has conveyed intelligence to the US over the past two weeks on Iran’s buildup of military capabilities, including development of chemical weapons. The chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency Roman Gofman visited the US, and Reuters reported that he advocated for a resumption of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran. Asked about the CNN report on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital.