WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was “positive momentum” toward a deal to end the Iran war after meeting Qatar’s prime minister at the White House.

Trump added in a post on Truth Social that a resumption of US military strikes on Iran was “quite unlikely,” saying that Gulf powers wanted to keep the status quo.

Qatar Prime Minister ​Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said he ‌had ‌positive ​discussions ‌with US ⁠President ​Donald Trump ⁠and Vice President JD Vance ⁠on ‌Monday.

“Grateful for ‌the ​positive ‌discussions ‌on reaching a deal and ‌bringing peace to the ⁠region,” he ⁠said on X.