- The aim is to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region.
- Details of the defense accord were not disclosed.
ISTANBUL: Turkiye and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement on Friday, the office of President Tayyip Erdogan said, as the Turkish leader met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Istanbul.
“President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace,” the presidency said in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defense accord.
The statement cited him as saying that Turkiye and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership, and that their cooperation in the defense industry would continue to grow.
“President Erdogan stated that the Mutual Defense Agreement signed today by Turkiye and Qatar would add another dimension to our brotherhood,” it added.
In August, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defense agreement in Makkah, bringing together the Sunni Muslim US allies at a time of conflict across the region.
Turkiye’s parliament ratified the so-called Makkah Joint Defense Agreement last week, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has been struggling to fend off attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants.
Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.