ISTANBUL: A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall caused a rock spire to collapse in Turkiye’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cappadocia region on Thursday, killing at least two people, officials said.

Turkiye’s Cappadocia region, a magnet for tourists from around the world, is home to cone-shaped rock formations known as “fairy chimneys,” created by ancient volcanic activity.

“According to initial findings, two people were killed and five others injured in the incident,” Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said on X.

“Search and rescue teams are continuing intensive, coordinated operations to locate any other victims who may be trapped under the debris,” he said.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT) when a landslide triggered a rockfall in the town of Goreme near the open-air museum, local governor Huseyin Kok said.

The area was closed to the public following the collapse, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise as the rock spire near an open car parking lot fell.

Television footage showed heavy machinery digging through the rubble as rescue teams gather at the site in an effort to recover people trapped beneath the debris.

“Our search and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing. The government is continuing its efforts at the scene with all available resources,” Kok said.

Turkiye’s culture and tourism ministry has launched restoration work in the region to help preserve the fragile rock formations from climate-related damage, natural erosion and human activity.

In 2024, another rockfall was reported in Cappadocia, although no deaths or injuries were recorded.

The Cappadocia region, a major tourist attraction known for its rock-carved underground cities and early Christian churches, is also famed for hot-air ballooning, a thriving industry that sees dozens of balloons take to the skies on clear mornings.

But concerns have been raised about safety following a series of accidents.