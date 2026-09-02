KHARTOUM: Two trucks carrying UN food aid for thousands of people in war-ravaged Sudan were destroyed in an aerial attack over the weekend, the World Food Programme said Wednesday, without identifying who was responsible.

Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary rival the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed more than 200,000 people, according to aid groups’ estimates, and triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises.

Drone strikes by both sides have intensified in recent months, killing more than 1,000 civilians, according to the United Nations.

The WFP said the attack on its trucks took place on Sunday outside the southern city of Dilling, in South Kordofan state.

The two vehicles were carrying 50 metric tonnes of food bound for Kadugli, the state capital, where the agency is supporting nearly 58,000 people facing emergency levels of hunger.

“Attacks on aid workers and humanitarian operations are unacceptable and must stop,” the WFP said in a statement.

Sudan was the deadliest place to operate for aid workers after Gaza last year, with 71 humanitarian personnel killed, according to the UN.

The conflict has left around 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, UN figures show.