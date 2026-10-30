DUBAI: The UAE has brought an oil tanker leak under control, with no new leakage detected, as environmental cleanup operations continued along coastlines affected by the spill, the Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said technical teams had secured the leak from the tanker, GEM NO. 2, and stopped it at the source. Authorities continued monitoring the spread of pollution and treating affected coastal areas.

According to the latest satellite imagery, the oil slick remained concentrated off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain, with some pollution extending toward Ras Al-Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah. The density ‌of marine pollution has ​declined ‌markedly, WAM ⁠added.

The spill prompted the temporary closure of beaches across several northern emirates last week, including all public beaches in Ras Al-Khaimah, beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al-Quwain and Al-Hamriyah Beach in Sharjah.

The closures came after oil washed ashore, raising concerns about marine pollution and prompting authorities to launch extensive cleanups.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the beach closures did not indicate contamination at every location, but were intended to protect public safety and allow environmental assessments and cleanup operations to continue.

It also reassured the public that fish and food products available in UAE markets remained safe for consumption.

Teams were using mechanical cleanup methods and chemical dispersants to contain the remaining pollution and limit its environmental impact, the news agency reported.

The spill was also identified as the source of a foul smell reported by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al-Quwain earlier this month.

The ministry reassured residents that the odors posed no health risks, although authorities urged the public to avoid affected coastal areas and comply with precautionary restrictions.

The GEM NO. 2 was reportedly struck by an unidentified projectile on Oct. 9 off the UAE coast, causing a fire that was later extinguished.

Authorities said repair work on the tanker was continuing, including restoring damaged operational systems and assessing the vessel’s structural integrity to determine how it could be handled safely.

The spill had also raised concerns about the safety of drinking water supplies, particularly desalination facilities along the affected coastline.

However, Etihad Water and Electricity confirmed that preventative measures, including seawater monitoring and water quality testing, were in place and would not disrupt supplies to consumers.

Authorities said they would continue monitoring air quality and environmental conditions while coordinating efforts to protect marine ecosystems and ensure safe maritime navigation.