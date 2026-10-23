The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said on Friday that its monitoring system had detected a ‌tanker oil ‌spill affecting beaches ‌in Umm Al-Quwain.

Odors reported by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al-Quwain posed no health risks to them, the ‌ministry ‌said.

The ministry said all ‌beaches and coastal ‌areas in Umm Al-Quwain had been temporarily closed until technical teams completed ‌their assessments and determined the necessary safety and marine protection measures.

Survey operations are ongoing as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the marine environment, the statement added.