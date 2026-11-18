- A ship owned by UAE’s ADNOC was struck in the Strait of Hormuz.
- One crew member is missing following the incident.
- Eleven crew members sustained injuries and are receiving medical care.
DUBAI: UAE state oil firm ADNOC said Wednesday that a crew member was missing after a ship belonging to the company was struck the night before in the Strait of Hormuz.
“All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care,” ADNOC said, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing.