Ras Al-Khaimah’s Public Services Department said on Saturday that all beaches ‌in the ‌emirate would be ‌closed until further notice, according to a statement shared by Ras Al-Khaimah ‌Police ‌General Headquarters.

No ‌reason ‌was given for the closures, which ‌came a day after an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighboring Umm Al-Quwain and Sharjah.