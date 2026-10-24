DUBAI: Ras Al-Khaimah authorities said on Saturday that all beaches in the ​emirate would be closed until further notice, a day after an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighboring Umm Al-Quwain and Sharjah.

The Public Services Department announced the closures in a statement shared by Ras Al-Khaimah Police General Headquarters.

The United Arab Emirates said on Friday that efforts were underway to contain oil ‌leaking from a ‌tanker offshore, with its Ministry of ​Climate ‌Change ⁠and Environment ​conducting ⁠an environmental assessment.

All beaches and coastal areas around the city of Umm Al-Quwain were temporarily closed until technical teams completed their assessments and determined the necessary safety and marine protection measures, the ministry said.

A satellite image shows an oil spill off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain, UAE, on Wednesday.

The ministry also urged fishermen and other sea users to avoid affected areas and follow official instructions.

Authorities in ⁠Sharjah temporarily closed Al-Hamriyah Beach, on the ‌UAE’s northern coast near the ‌border with Umm Al-Quwain, as a ​precaution, the Sharjah Government ‌Media Bureau said.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war ‌with Iran, attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf shipping lanes have heightened concerns about maritime security and the conflict’s environmental fallout.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches. Odors noticed in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risks to residents. Teams immediately began containment, cordoning, cleanup and remediation with local and federal authorities to limit environmental impacts. Precautionary coastal surveys, monitoring and assessments continue to gauge impacts and protect the marine environment. With relevant authorities, the Ministry has temporarily closed all Umm Al Quwain beaches and coastal areas until technical teams complete assessments and identify safety and marine protection measures. Fishermen and sea users are urged to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas. The Ministry urges reliance on official channels, avoidance of rumors, and pledges updates on developments and measures taken. #MOCCAEUAE #UAE — ‎وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) October 22, 2026

Ras Al-Khaimah, a northern UAE emirate known for its beaches and luxury resorts, is ‌also home to Wynn Resorts’ planned casino resort on Al-Marjan Island.

The Las Vegas-based operator, ⁠which won ⁠the UAE’s first commercial gaming license in 2024, said in February it expected the resort to open in the first quarter of 2027.

Wynn said in March it had resumed construction after a brief pause, even as the Iran war continued to disrupt businesses across the Middle East.

Residents reported unusual odors in parts of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al-Quwain, but the UAE’s environment ministry said they posed no health risks. The smell remained pungent across Umm Al Quwain ​on Friday.

A satellite image shows an oil spill off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, UAE, Oct. 19

UAE authorities have ​not named the tanker involved in the incident or said what caused the spill.

Martin Kelly, CEO of ⁠Orbital Risk Intelligence, told Reuters that the spill was coming from ‌a tanker called the Gem No.2.

Shipping sources said on ‌Oct. 9 that the Gem No.2 was struck by an ​unidentified projectile 13 nautical miles west ‌of Al Jazeera in the UAE, causing a fire that was later extinguished.