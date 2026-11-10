DUBAI: UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum has ordered the provision of tents to shelter 50,000 people in Gaza ahead of winter, state-run WAM News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of efforts to protect displaced Gazan residents from harsh weather and flooding caused by heavy rain.

The tents will be delivered and distributed across several areas of the Gaza Strip through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.