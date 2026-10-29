LONDON: Prime Minister Andy Burnham said ​on Thursday that Britain was "doing everything we can" to support the reopening ‌of the ‌Strait ​of ‌Hormuz, ⁠amid ​the impact of ⁠the Iran war.

"We are doing everything that we can ⁠to de-escalate ‌the situation, ‌to support ​the ‌full reopening ‌of the Strait of Hormuz," Burnham told reporters, saying ‌that he had discussed the issue ⁠with ⁠US President Donald Trump last week.

He added: "But, of course, it's without any nuclear capability in Iran."