RAMALLAH: The UN has called for all Gaza Strip crossings to open and for increased humanitarian mobilization to address winter needs.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher stated that the organization has warned for months about the urgent need to deliver winter supplies to Gaza.

In a statement on X, Fletcher noted that several foreign ministers and partners reaffirmed their support but cautioned that progress may be limited before the Israeli elections.

He stressed that delaying action until a new government is formed is unacceptable under international humanitarian law.

Fletcher stated that a clear plan exists to deliver essential supplies to Gaza, including durable shelter, warm clothing, blankets, safe heating, fuel, generators, and pumps to remove floodwater, clear rubble, and dispose of unexploded ordnance.

He warned that many risks could be prevented with adequate shelter, suitable tents and winter supplies, and access to open areas less prone to flooding.

Fletcher called for urgent action, demanding that all crossings open, key nongovernmental organizations be allowed to operate, what he described as an end to collective punishment, and funding for the winter response plan.

Initial estimates indicate that over 200,000 people in Gaza have been affected by recent rains and flooding and require humanitarian assistance.

Flooding has caused several deaths and damaged shelters for more than 40,000 families.

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces opened fire on Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza on Thursday, detaining several and taking them out to sea.

According to preliminary reports, Israeli forces threw five fishermen into the sea after interrogating them aboard a military vessel, while the others remain in detention aboard the vessel. Their whereabouts and fate remain unknown.