DUBAI: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned of a worsening humanitarian situation in Hebron, where more than 3,000 Palestinians have reportedly been displaced amid an Israeli military operation.

The operation followed a shooting attack on Israeli soldiers on October 23 and has involved demolitions of homes and private property, while restrictions have severely limited residents' movement and access to essential services, according to UNRWA.

“A near-total lockdown across large parts of Hebron has severely restricted residents’ freedom of movement and their ability to access critical services,” Director of UNRWA Affairs, West Bank Roland Friedrich told Arab News.

Friedrich said that for a week, Palestinians living in Hebron, the largest city in the occupied West Bank have been living under crippling security conditions imposed by Israeli forces.

“These developments bring alarming echoes of the massive displacement witnessed in the northern occupied West Bank in early 2025, where more than 34,000 Palestine Refugees from Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps remain forcibly displaced over a year later,” added the director.

Friedrich stressed the need to allow any individuals displaced to return with their dignity and rights under international law. He also said access to essential services must be protected.

“UNRWA is working closely with other humanitarian partners and the Palestinian Authority, has mobilized with the Hebron Governorate and Municipality to respond to urgent needs on the ground, distributing emergency assistance, including blankets, mattresses and pillows, to affected families,” said Friedrich.

The developments come as Israel holds its Knesset elections, amid heightened tensions across the occupied West Bank.

At the time of the writing of this article, results from the election suggest that neither bloc has secured a parliamentary majority, leaving coalition negotiations likely.