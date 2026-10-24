The US embassy in Amman ‌said ‌security had been ‌stepped up at malls, foreign embassies and other locations ‌across ‌Jordan after ‌Friday’s ‌attack on ‌a church in Jordan’s Karak governorate.

“We remind US citizens of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor Jordanian authorities for breaking developments,” the diplomatic post said on its social media account, and urged them to “exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States.”

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Amman – October 23, 2026



Location: Jordan



Event



· U.S. Embassy Amman is closely monitoring the October 23 terror attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hammoud in Karak.



· The Jordanian Public Security Directorate reports seven… pic.twitter.com/kirhMaBJuk — U.S. Embassy Amman (@USEmbassyJordan) October 24, 2026

At least seven people were killed and 40 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church ‌in ‌southern Jordan on Friday.

Condemnation of the attack poured in from global leaders and countries in the region and around the world, including Saudi Arabia and the UN secretary general.

The attack took place at the busy church in the village of Hammoud, Karak ‌governorate, and was carried out by “unknown assailants,” the government said.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition, Health Minister Ibrahim Al-Budour said.

Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.