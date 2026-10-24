WASHINGTON: Iran has “substantially increased” its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond, US national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned on Friday.

In a memo sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Clayton said that “we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target US personnel,” according to a US official.

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against US citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” said the memo, which was first reported by Axios.