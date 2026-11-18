WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday issued new Hezbollah-related sanctions targeting three people based in Lebanon, and three entities as part of a broader effort to shut down Iran’s proxy networks, the Treasury Department said.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Wa Ta’awanu Association, a charity that provides cover for Hizballah’s activities under the guise of delivering humanitarian services. OFAC today also designated members of a Lebanon- and Türkiye-based gold and cash smuggling network run by Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. https://t.co/Uf5aB1mBEb — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 18, 2026

Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Hezbollah-affiliated charity Ta’awanu Association and its founder, along with two Lebanese brothers who the US said have aided the Islamic militant group.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hezbollah will not be tolerated,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“The US government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies.”