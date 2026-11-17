Forty-five years after the assassination of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Washington is preparing to honor him at a special ceremony in the US Capitol.

Sadat’s family will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in the US, on Wednesday in recognition of his legacy and role in advancing peace in the Middle East.

“History is increasingly vindicating my father’s legacy in the eyes of younger generations who did not live through his presidency,” his daughter Rokaya Sadat told Asharq Al-Awsat.

The ceremony follows legislation signed by US President Donald Trump on December 13, 2018, awarding Sadat the medal in recognition of “his heroic achievements and courageous contributions to peace in the Middle East.”

Congress has formally invited the family to attend the presentation at the Capitol, underscoring the enduring significance of Sadat’s political legacy in the US.

The Congressional Gold Medal recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions by individuals, institutions and groups deemed worthy of the distinction by Congress.

The honor comes more than four decades after Sadat’s death and brings renewed attention to his landmark visit to Jerusalem in 1977, which paved the way for the Camp David Accords in 1978 and the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty in 1979, both reached through US mediation.

Sadat shared the 1978 Nobel Peace Prize with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin following the Camp David Accords.

Rokaya Sadat expressed pride in the continued international recognition of her father as a world leader, saying developments in the Middle East had vindicated his strategic vision.

She maintained that the peace initiative he launched nearly half a century ago has safeguarded Egypt and spared it the devastation of regional conflicts and wars.

“Sadat was criticized when he chose the path of peace, but today’s regional reality answers all his critics,” she told Asharq Al-Awsat. “Egypt enjoys security and stability thanks to his courageous historic decision, even though he paid for it with his life.”

Effat Sadat, chairman of the Sadat Democratic Party, a member of Egypt’s Senate and the late president’s nephew, said he was preparing to travel to Washington to represent the family at the ceremony.

In a statement Monday, he described the congressional tribute as a historic moment and a source of pride for all Egyptians.

The recognition extended beyond the Sadat family, reflecting international appreciation for an Egyptian leader who had the courage to make consequential decisions and change the course of Middle Eastern history, he stressed.

Effat Sadat added that honoring the former president 45 years after his death demonstrated that the impact of historic decisions outlives those who make them, and that leaders with courage and vision leave legacies transcending time and geography.

Anwar Sadat was born on December 25, 1918, in Egypt’s Menoufia governorate in the Nile Delta.

He became president in 1970, succeeding Gamal Abdel Nasser, and remained in office until his assassination in 1981.

Sadat was killed by extremist military personnel during a parade commemorating the October 6, 1973, Arab-Israeli war.