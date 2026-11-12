A vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of the UAE emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah on Wednesday, ‌causing a ‌fire in ‌its engine room, British maritime agencies said in reports published on Thursday.

Firefighting efforts were under way and all crew had been evacuated, the UK Maritime ‌Trade ‌Operations agency said.

Maritime security firm Ambrey ‌said the vessel ‌was struck at the stern while leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

No injuries or ‌pollution were reported, Ambrey said. Attacks on shipping in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz have increased in recent weeks.



The strategic waterway carried nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil before the US-Israel conflict with Iran.