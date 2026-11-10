ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Tuesday they have carried out 874 attacks on Houthi targets during the past several hours as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, killing or wounding about 190 Houthi commanders and fighters in air and ground strikes on several fronts.

The military spokesperson, Majed Al-Nuzaili, said initial field estimates indicated that the strikes also destroyed or damaged about 130 Houthi military vehicles and other pieces of equipment and damaged positions and fortifications.

Warplanes carried out 29 airstrikes and drones conducted 39 strikes, Al-Nuzaili said. Rocket-launcher units conducted another 62 fire missions, while field artillery carried out 744, targeting Houthi positions, troop concentrations, reinforcements and military equipment.

The military also reported territorial gains on the southern and southwestern fronts, saying troops had retaken several positions.

Units from the Nation’s Shield Forces, Giants Brigades and National Resistance were operating on those fronts, where fighting continued in other sectors, the spokesperson said.

Further north, the military said units from its Emergency Divisions, Nation’s Shield Forces and 3rd, 6th and 7th Military Regions were countering Houthi movements and attacking positions on the northern fronts and in Al-Jawf and Marib.

Operations also continue in Al-Bada by the Shabwa Defense Forces and other military units.

In Taiz, it said troops backed by the Popular Resistance were repelling Houthi attacks and striking the group’s positions and movements.

The military said its forces were continuing operations while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.