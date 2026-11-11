ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Wednesday they carried out 877 strikes against Houthi targets as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, claiming that 138 fighters and commanders had been killed or wounded.

The military spokesperson said the operations over the past hours included 23 airstrikes by combat aircraft, 44 drone strikes, 37 rocket-launcher attacks and 773 artillery strikes across several fronts.

WATCH: @spokespersonyem said Yemen’s armed forces on Wednesday carried out 877 strikes against Houthi targets as part of “Dawn of Yemen” operation, claiming 138 fighters and commanders had been killed or wounded https://t.co/xC6szlJ5JT https://t.co/PUBbci76Lz — Arab News (@arabnews) November 11, 2026

The attacks targeted Houthi positions, fortifications, firing points, gatherings, reinforcements and military equipment, the spokesperson said.

The military claimed that 138 Houthi fighters and commanders had been killed or wounded, including field commanders who it said had received training in Iran from experts affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It also reported destroying or disabling 86 heavy weapons, vehicles and other military assets, in addition to striking Houthi fortifications.

On the northern and Jouf fronts, emergency teams and units from the Fifth Military Region continued operations alongside Nation’s Shield forces and the Sixth Military Region, targeting Houthi positions and movements as clashes continued.

In Marib, forces from the Third and Seventh Military Regions, backed by the Popular Resistance, engaged Houthi movements and gatherings and repelled attempts to break through government positions.

In Al-Bayda, Shabwa Defense forces, Saba Region units and other formations continued operations against Houthi movements and sources of fire.

In Taiz, government forces backed by the Popular Resistance continued fighting and repelling Houthi attacks, targeting the group’s gatherings, positions and firing points.

On the southern and southwestern fronts, Nation’s Shield forces, Giants Brigades and National Resistance units carried out attacks against Houthi positions and military assets across several areas.

The armed forces said they would continue pursuing the objectives of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile. the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles launched by the Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region on Wednesday.