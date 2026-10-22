ADEN: Yemeni government forces carried out 780 strikes against Houthi targets over a 24-hour period, ‘neutralizing’ more than 500 militia fighters in an operation that spanned several fronts, the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili said in a message posted on social media platform X that troops continued to push back Houthi fighters on northern, southern and western fronts, including in Al-Jawf, areas west of Marib, and in Al-Bayda, as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

The strikes targeted Houthi field commanders, troop concentrations, reinforcements, heavy weapons positions and fortified sites, as well as vehicles used to transport fighters and supplies, he said.

The attacks disrupted Houthi forces and prevented them from reinforcing forward positions, allowing government troops to press their offensive, Al-Nuzaili said.

About 512 Houthi fighters and commanders were “neutralized,” he added, and more than 330 military vehicles and personnel carriers were destroyed or disabled, along with heavy weapons and reinforcements headed for the front lines in Taiz.

Government forces would continue to target Houthi military capabilities and troop buildups to prevent the group from replacing its losses or regaining the initiative, Al-Nuzaili said.

Operations would comply with international humanitarian law, he added, and include precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.